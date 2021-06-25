Posted: Jun 25, 2021 8:57 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 8:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care Speech Therapy Clinic will offer a weekly group designed for those suffering from cognitive decline because of a dementia diagnosis or other age-related cognitive process.

According to Abby Petermann, Elder Care’s Speech Language Pathologist, Brain Builders is an evidence-based program that has shown to improve cognitive performance in those suffering from cognitive decline. The program utilizes a variety of activities, games, and thinking tasks to stimulate their brains and prompt participants to interact with others in ways they may otherwise not have an opportunity to do in their daily lives.

The group will meet weekly on Fridays, at Elder Care from 12:00 – 12:50 p.m., beginning July 9. The cost is $100 for approximately 12 sessions. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.

To register to attend the Brain Builders Cognitive Therapy Group, call Elder Care’s Speech Therapy Department at 918-766-0391.