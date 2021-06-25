Posted: Jun 25, 2021 6:31 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 6:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Valley Independence Day Celebration in Ochelata is sure to be a great one this year.

A cornhole tournament will be held on Friday, July 2, with registration at 6:00 p.m. and the tournament starting at 7:00 p.m.

A parade will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The Coed Slowpitch Softball Tournament will begin at noon with registration opening at 10:00 a.m. Turtle races, bicycle races, children's inflatables, a mechanical bull, and live music will begin in front of the Iron Sharp Ministries and Navitas Gas Company at 10:00 a.m.

Also at noon, "The Battle at the Foot of the Hills Calling Constest" will begin at Emma's Mini-Mart. This is a state qualifier. For more information, call 918.636.6516.

The United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken dinner. Veterans and first responders eat free. Meals for adults are $7 and children under 12 are $3.

A fireworks display will begin after dark on Saturday.