Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Friday evening at the Administration Building.

During Friday evening's meeting, the Board will look to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat left open by board member Addie Roanhorse, who resigned last month. Superintendent David Cash explains how that will play out moving forward.

During the meeting, the Board will consider approving the open transfer list for the 2021-2022 school year and several personnel matters will be discussed as well.

Friday evening's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.