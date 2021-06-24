Posted: Jun 24, 2021 11:46 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

In mid-May, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced his return to work incentive plan. This gives $1,200 to those who get back to work, but also directs the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to end all federal benefits for those who remain unemployed. Those benefits will come to an end this Friday.

Executive Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Shelley Zumwalt details which Oklahomans will be affected in the coming days.

Those receiving Traditional Unemployment Insurance benefits will continue receiving benefits out of the UI Trust Fund.