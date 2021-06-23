Posted: Jun 23, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man caused quite the incident during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Paul Campos was appearing on a charge of actual physical control of a vehicle.

Campos allegedly made an inappropriate hand gesture directed at assistant district attorney Will Drake. This prompted Drake to request that district judge Linda Thomas increase the defendant’s bond from $15,000 to $30,000. The original bond was set in court on Tuesday by a different judge. Thomas obliged the bond increase and warned Campos about his behavior in a courtroom.

Court documents allege that Campos was driving a 2013 Ford F150 while under the influence of alcohol. This prompted a felony charge due to the defendant’s legal history. Campos was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He is due back in court on July 9.