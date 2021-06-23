Posted: Jun 23, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Lenapah Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fundraising event over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday, July 3rd, pulled pork sandwiches will be served for a $6 donation beginning at dusk and there will be a fireworks display to follow at Lenapah’s old baseball field. District Three Commissioner for Washington County, Mike Dunlap talks about how important fundraisers and donations such as these have been in the past.

The Lenapah Volunteer Fire Department plans to use these donations to purchase equipment and other needs that may come up.