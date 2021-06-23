Posted: Jun 23, 2021 11:02 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

There will be a change of command at the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks will officially retire on Wednesday, June 30, after 42 years of services. A Changing of Command ceremony will be held on that day in front of Bartlesville's Central Fire Station at 601 S Johnstone Avenue beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief David Topping was tapped to serve as the next Chief of the Bartlesville Fire Department last week. To read more on that story, click here.

A come and go reception will also be held for Chief Banks on next Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall at 401 S Johnstone Ave.