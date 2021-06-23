Posted: Jun 23, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

If you didn't know by now, the Todd Starnes Show has been added to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3's radio line up.

The Todd Starnes show debuted on KWON on Monday afternoon. As a radio affiliate, Starnes gave KWON a mention during one of his programs this week. In the mention, Starnes welcomed KWON to the neighborhood and talked highly of the owners of the Bartlesville station - Kevin, Dorea and Kaleb Potter.

The Todd Starnes Show airs Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The show is replayed from 11:00 to midnight on those days as well.

To stream KWON, click here.

KWON as gone through slight changes in its broadcast line up. To view those changes, click here.