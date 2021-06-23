Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:53 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 6:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Johnstone Park Splash Pad is open for use but could face intermittent closures as City crews finish work in the area.

Bartlesville City Coucilman Paul Stuart said the splash pad is located between the pirate ship and the tennis courts near the Kiddie Park at 205 S. Cherokee Avenue. Stuart said the splash pads are a great way to keep the kids cool and entertained while you explore downtown Bartlesville.

The plan is to install benches around the splash pad. Stuart said the City of Bartlesville has ordered the benches from a prison, but the prison is currently experiencing a backlog in production. He said they hope to get the benches before long.

The splash pad is located just north of the Johnstone Pavilion, at Hensley Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue. The feature was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.

Stuart also talked about the new splash pad at Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. He said the water feature was installed by Amie Jacobsen of Amie Jacobsen Art and Design in the Kansas City, Missouri area. The installation is called "Native Color at Unity Square" as it features sculptures of Oklahoma's State Wildflower - Indian Blankets. On the Indian Blankets are well crafted bees made to size with the sculpted wildflowers.

Stuart said kids can enjoy this splash pad at Unity Square as well, especially during events held at the green space.

Photo courtesy: City Beat