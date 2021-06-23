Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:51 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 5:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Preparations are underway to install two shelter structures at the City-owned Lee Lake.

According to Public Works Director Keith Henry, City crews will begin installing the structures in a couple of weeks, depending on the department's work load.

﻿Lee Lake is the city's only in-town fishing lake, and is stocked by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. Kayaks, paddle boards and other non-wake forming vessels are permitted on the lake. Swimming is not permitted, although dogs may swim in the designated area.

Photo courtesy: City Beat