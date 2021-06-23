Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:46 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 5:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation recently welcomed its newest APRN to the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata.

Bailee Rowlett is the newest APRN at the Ochelata site. Rowlett is a Cherokee Nation citizen who was raised in Tahlequah. She began her nursing career in 2017, and has experience in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.

Continuing her education, Rowlett was able to obtain her APRN license in the spring of 2021. Rowlett looks forward to serving the Cherokee community and hopes to better the lives of citizens throughout their lifespan.