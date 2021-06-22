Posted: Jun 22, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

For the past few weeks, the Board of Osage County Commissioners have been attempting to find the best way to go about paying ACCO the $260,000 for the coming fiscal year. County Clerk Robin Slack had put together four options to choose from and two of those options were going to make District One pay more than their counterparts due to high incident rates being reported. If they were to continue paying the fee as they have in years past, they would not feel any extra impact.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney says the best thing to do for now is keep things as they are because it is unfair to make District One Commissioner Randall Jones pay so much.

McKinney asked Jones what would happen if he was forced to choose one of the two options involving incidents rates and made sure District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was OK with continuing to do things as they have in the past.

The commissioners agreed to continue paying the fee as they have in years past, but Jones hopes to continue seeing the number of claims go down in his district so that they can choose one of the other options.