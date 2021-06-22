Posted: Jun 22, 2021 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 11:59 AM

Ty Loftis

A year ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a contract with Slick Engine, a company aimed at helping Osage County promote tourism and getting people to come to the area. At Monday's Board meeting, that contract was up for renewal. Last year's contract was for $45,000. This year, Tourism Director Kelly Bland was requesting $55,000 for good reason.

Bland went on to talk about the flexibility of the contract with Slick Engine and how easy they are to work with.

The commissioners approved that contract with a 3-0 vote.