Posted: Jun 22, 2021 8:57 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 8:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library is currently offering a Library Satisfaction Survey.

Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart said this survey is out to help BPL create its strategic three-year plan. He encouraged you to take the survey.

Stuart said you can let BPL know what you want to see at the library.

Libraries are way different than they were several decades ago, as Stuart said BPL continues to expand and will have a new teen center on the second floor. He said BPL offers so much to the community and would ask you to check the facility out.

To take the survey, click here. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S Johnstone Avenue.