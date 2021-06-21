Posted: Jun 21, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly striking a man with a baseball bat. Kim Ramey was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during a court appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were summoned to a residence on the 700 block of Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville. A male victim claims that Ramey hit him with a baseball bat multiple times and punched him in the back of the head.

Around 11 p.m. Ramey arrived at the residence. She told officers that she went upstairs to a bedroom where the victim was sleeping. Ramey then claims to have hit him with the bat six or seven times in the legs and arms. It is alleged that she also punched the victim in the back of the head four times.

The man was able to get the bat away from Ramey. He went ran outside and called police. Bond for Ramey was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.