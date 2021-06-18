Posted: Jun 18, 2021 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve the employment contract of City Judge Robert Fries for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 when they meet on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report during the meeting as well. The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately after the Council meeting. The DPWA may approve the transfer of funds from the SRF Debt Fund to the DPWA Fund.