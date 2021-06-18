Posted: Jun 18, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools is holding a blood drive on Monday, June 28th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lower Gym. Students are able to earn scholarships based on the number of donations the school receives throughout the year, but beyond that Communications Director with the American Red Cross, Jan Hale says this is an important time to give blood.

To sign-up, you can go to the American Red Cross website, download their mobile app or call the school at 918-847-2271.