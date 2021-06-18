Posted: Jun 18, 2021 10:59 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Pastor Rando Gamble and his wife Shiloh from Get Real Ministries gave us the June update.

Get Real Ministries and the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce got together Thursday for the ribbon cutting for the minisries' Get Real Thifty Store at the old Thrift Harbor, 208 E 2nd St, in Bartlesville. The Gambles talked about the "plusses" that come with shopping at their new resale store.

Money raised from business at Get Real Thifty are used to further the Get Real Ministries outreach programs.

It's the Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event Saturday evening (tonight) at 411 W 14th St.. The monthly event takes place to gather for food, live music, free clothing, fellowship and community outreach all while spreading the love of Jesus.

Pastor Rando Gamble and wife Shiloh said that 3rd-Saturday monthly Jesus Burger events could not happen without great parnters such as the Painted Horse and United Rentals and others.