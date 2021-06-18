Posted: Jun 18, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Board of Commissioners may approve a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the regional detention, treatment, rehabilitation and re-entry justice system pilot partnership on Monday. This MOU is from Grand Gateway Economic Development Association and includes five other counties in northeast Oklahoma.

This was slightly discussed during the Commissioners' meeting last Monday. Then, Commissioner Mitch Antle said they're not sure if they'll engage this matter or not. He said understanding what's going on regionally may provide some services to or for Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners have had brief discussions on this matter in the past, but nothing has been formal. Commissioner Antle said he plans to discuss the MOU with the Board on Monday.

This MOU includes Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa and Washington counties.

Two resolutions regarding donations for the Washington County Sheriff's Office may be approved. From there, the Commissioners may approve a letter to Gov Domain Registration regarding changing Washington County Emergency Operation's website address.

To view the entire agenda for the Washington County Commissioners, click here.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. on the the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.