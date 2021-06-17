Posted: Jun 17, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man who was involved in a high speed police chase on Wednesday afternoon appeared in Washington County court on Thursday. Skyler Dean Barcus was charged with endangering others while eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and interfering with a police dog among other charges related to the incident

KWON reported on Wednesday, that Barcus was driving the stolen red Lexus at a speed exceeding 100 miles per hour down Washington Boulevard. Bartlesville Police captain Jay Hastings said stop sticks were used to puncture the vehicle’s tires. The chase concluded on County Road 2708 just west of Highway 123 in Osage County.

The vehicle Barcus was traveling in had been reported stolen out of Tulsa. Court documents further allege that Barcus also slammed a car door on the face of a police K9 during the incident.

Assistant district attorney Adam Boutross cited six prior felony convictions for the defendant in Washington County. Boutross believed that Barcus is a danger to himself and the community. His bond was set at $200,000.