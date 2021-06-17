Posted: Jun 17, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will host a free day at Bartlesville Kiddie Park for all of its SpiritCHURCh families and all of the foster families in Washington County this weekend.

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton said you can bring the whole family out to Kiddie Park on Saturday. He said the fun will last from 9:00 a.m. to noon. All rides will be free.

You will even have a chance to meet Jason Fullerton and his family at Kiddie Park. Pastor Fullerton will become the next pastor at Spirit Church later this summer.

Pastor Fullerton said Saturday will be a day full of love, joy and peace at the Kiddie Park.

Bartlesville Kiddie Park is located at 205 S. Cherokee Avenue.