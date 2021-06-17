Posted: Jun 17, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr joined us for a converastion regarding the pressing issues in Cherokee Nation in our June podcast.

Chief Hoskin first talked about how the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation recently created the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and renter households in need of assistance may submit their application online at www.hacn.org

Hoskin then addressed the McGirt issue after Cherokee Nation filed its 1000th case in Cherokee Nation District Court since the Supreme Court McGirt ruling and subsequent Hogner decision found that its reservation had never been disestablished, and that the state of Oklahoma had been improperly prosecuting cases outside of its jurisdiction for over a century.

“Since Indian Country’s victory in McGirt, the Cherokee Nation has made two priorities crystal clear: we will fight to protect every piece of our hard-earned sovereignty, and we will stand with victims and families to keep everyone on our reservations and our neighbors throughout Oklahoma safe,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill. “By preparing proactively for case dismissals, expanding our judicial system capacity, and working closely with state, local and federal partners, our tribe has been able to continue to prosecute criminals and ensure continued justice.”

Before the McGirt decision, the Cherokee Nation would on average file six cases per month. The tribe’s 1000 cases filed over the past five months demonstrate the success of proactive post-McGirt preparations and its continued commitment to public safety while fully protecting sovereignty.

The Cherokee Nation has also invested $10 million to expand its justice system. The tribe has added an additional eight marshals, for a current total of 37, and has hired two additional district court judges, six more prosecutors and several more victim advocates in the wake of the McGirt ruling.

Other topics covered in the podcast include recognizing the need for mental health days for Cherokee workers and addressing mental heath issues as a whole; the announcement of some new facilities; and Cherokees and the movies.

Enjoy the Podcast: