Posted: Jun 17, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is looking to hold its third "I Had No Idea" Lunch & Tour since lifting coronavirus restrictions in recent months.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse, said the next lunch tour will be held on Thursday, July 29. She said the event will begin at noon.

Radaker said your presence always means a lot to the residents that stay at the homeless shelter. She said their residents always look forward to having people visit them at the Lighthouse.

Tours usually start in the chapel at the Lighthouse. Radaker said they will guide you around the facility to show you the dorm area, the patio area, the kitchen and more. She said you'll leave knowing that the Lighthouse is more of a home than a homeless shelter for their residents.

If you would like to attend or give your time or donations to the Lighthouse, you can call 918.336.9029. You can also send an email to linda.radaker@gmail or visit their website, bartlesvillelighthouse.org.