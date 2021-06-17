Posted: Jun 17, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Community Council (WCCC) will hold a fundraiser event at Pop's Donuts over the weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 19. Pop's is located along Nowata Road in Bartlesville. WCCC Director John Werts said they will be raising funds for their Ring Camera Initiative. He said they want to install Ring Camera's for individuals that want to protect their neighborhood and homestead.

Some people can't afford this device, but the WCCC would love to provide the cameras and the services if they can. Werts said all someone would need to have is Wifi in their home to run the device. He said homeowners that receive these devices would have complete control.

Washington County Community Council is looking to hit a goal of $20,000. They are a nonprofit organization.

The event will last until noon. There will be live bands and fun activities for the kids as well.

For more information, you can reach Werts by phone at 918.331.7371, or by email at Washingtoncocc@gmail.com. Washington County Community Council can also be found on Facebook.