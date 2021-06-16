Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union helped Project Tribute Foundation in its mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders in our community on Wednesday afternoon.

Nicole McKinney, a Business Development Officer at Truity, said they gave 15 tourniquets worth approximately $560 to the Washington County Sheriff's Office through Project Tribute Foundation. She said Truity stands behind its first responders and what they do for our community.

Several employees within Truity have a relationship with first responders in the community whether it be a brother, sister, spouse, or other. McKinney said they took that into consideration when thinking about the donation to Project Tribute Foundation. She said an employee at Truity had suggested giving a donation to the non-profit, and they agreed that it would be an excellent way to support first responders in our community.

Whenever a need arises, Truity Credit Union will be answering the call. McKinney said Project Tribute Foundation's Executive Director Jon Beckloff mentioned that the non-profit would focus on giving bags to first responders as part of its next initiative. She said Truity would have an interest in helping with those efforts as well.

Beckloff said there are amazing businesses in the community that are always looking to give. He said Truity's gift will be instrumental in fulfilling their lifesaving goals.

Project Tribute Foundation is only interested in providing items that save lives. Beckloff said this focus of lifesaving capablities makes it easier for community partnerships to occur, which is important for our first responders.

To give, you can find Project Tribute Foundation on Amazon, Venmo, PayPal and Facebook. You can also send donations to Project Tribute Foundation's physical address at P.O. Box 1318, Bartlesville, OK.

You can learn more about the non-proft at projecttribute.org. Donations can also be made on the website.