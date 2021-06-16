Posted: Jun 16, 2021 1:47 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones raised questions to Tourism Director Kelly Bland regarding the way Tourism Board meetings are being ran. Jones was at the meeting and noticed a lack of note taking throughout the meeting.

Bland said she was on a Zoom call with the American Bus Association for the first part of the meeting and she had sent out an e-mail saying they would have to start without her. She had asked Secretary Claude Rosendale to keep those minutes. Rosendale turned in a copy of the minutes to Bland, which Jones later received.

The Tourism Board approved a proposed budget for the coming fiscal year during the meeting. The Board of Osage County Commissioners will review that budget and possibly approve it once the legal team has time to review it.