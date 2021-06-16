Posted: Jun 16, 2021 6:34 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 6:41 AM

Tom Davis

Pianist Wynona Wang headlines the OKM Festival tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Ambler Hall in Bartlesville.

Her program includes: Brahms: 8 Klavierstucke Op. 76, Beethoven: Sonata No. 26 Op. 81a, Schumann: Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11.

If you cannot make it to the performance tonight in person, you can watch the show live-streamed on www.KWONTV.com.