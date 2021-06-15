Posted: Jun 15, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 2:21 PM

Max Gross

The discussion continued about how to allocate County Use Tax funding at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners Meeting. A resolution regarding the CUT was tabled at the meeting as officials are still sorting out the best way to distribute the funds.

In early May, Nowata County sheriff Jason McLain asked the board of commissioners to renew a resolution sending the CUT funds to sheriff’s office. McLain say employees in his office need raises or they will go elsewhere.

Last week, district No. 1 commissioner Burke LaRue stated he would like to see some funding directed at the growing Nowata County Emergency Management department. The board discussed giving the sheriff $20,000 per month and then giving the excess to NCEM. McLain said to make payroll while paying his staff $10 per hour he would need more than $240,000 per year.

The commissioners opted to table the resolution and pick up discussion this coming Monday.