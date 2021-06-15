Posted: Jun 15, 2021 12:57 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 1:08 PM

The Osage Nation held groundbreaking ceremonies for the two casinos that are set to open in 2022 for both the Bartlesville and Pawhuska locations.

While in Pawhuska, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said it is important to continue moving forward and making things better for the Osage people. Standing Bear said it starts with these two facilities.

CEO of the Osage Casinos, Byron Bighorse said the work on both locations should begin sometime next week and he went on to talk about how great it is seeing this long process finally come to a realization.

The Bartlesville casino will consist of 500 electronic games, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space and 86 luxury rooms with 15 suites. The Pawhuska casino will have 250 electronic games, more than 3,500 square feet of meeting space and 47 rooms.