Posted: Jun 15, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) joined Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) announces that he, along with Senators Rand Paul (R-KY), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Josh Hawley (R-MO), sent a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra and the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Francis Collins, requesting documents regarding the NIH’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Between June 1 and June 4, 2021, the news media and public interest groups released approximately 4,000 pages of NIH emails and other documents these organizations received pursuant to Freedom of Information Act requests,” the senators wrote. “These documents, though heavily redacted, have shed new light on NIH’s awareness of the virus’ origins in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The full text of the letter can be found HERE