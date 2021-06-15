Posted: Jun 15, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

A few weeks have come and gone since Stout Construction demolished the former Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville, and the focus has shifted to the future of the space.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap has been talking about remodeling the space for quite some time. Dunlap said they recently contracted with a company to move a significant amount of wiring in the ceiling found in the demo space. He added that plans for the renovation could be complete by the end of June.

Commissioner Dunlap said the earliest they'll be able to start on the project is in early August or early September. He wants the public to know that they're moving forward and doing all that they can as fast as they can work.

The work will be bid as a night time project at a future date.