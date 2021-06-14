Posted: Jun 14, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 3:01 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into an occupied residence. Jessica Zimmer appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing felony charges of first degree burglary and false personation as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Court documents allege that Zimmer attempted to break into a residence on the 100 block of Morton Drive in Bartlesville. Zimmer allegedly tried to break in through a back window of the home. The victim was inside at the time of the incident.

When Zimmer was being questioned by officers she gave a false name. Zimmer also reportedly fought officers as they tried to detain her. The defendant had no previous criminal history in Washington County. Zimmer’s bond was set at $10,000.