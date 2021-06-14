Posted: Jun 14, 2021 1:08 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 1:34 PM

The Frank Phillips Foundation, owners and operators of two of Oklahoma's historic treasures, announced on Monday the hiring of Kevin Hoch as their new CEO/Director.

The naming of Hoch followed an extensive search process by the Foundation as they received over 60 applications from more than 25 states.

In a statement, Foundation Chairman Merl Lindstrom:

"We were not surprised by the high level of interest in the position considering the fact that these are two of the finest jewels in Oklahoma."

Hoch, a native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, attended Penn State University, interned with ConocoPhillips in Houston and Bartlesville before accepting a position with the company that took him to Alaska. He then served as Commercial Manager for Element Integrity Group before returning to Penn State in the capacity of Major Gifts Officer in their fundraising group. Hoch currently serves as the Head of Marketing & Communications with Versa Integrity Group, after leading a successful acquisition of his former company in 2020.

In his own words, he "fell in love with Bartlesville" during his 2011-2012 intern stint with ConocoPhillips and was convinced that it was a place that he would want to raise a family and engage in the community.

According to Chairman Lindstrom, "Kevin's passion for Bartlesville, the history of the community and especially the rich legacy of Frank and Jane Phillips combined with his business background in finance, technology and successful leadership of a diverse workforce, made him the clear choice of the Foundation's Board of Trustees."

Hoch will start his new role on August 1 and will work with current CEO, Bob Fraser, throughout the balance of the year as he transitions into his new role.

Lindstrom stated, "Bob Fraser retires after serving the Foundation for the last 15-plus years, leaving a lasting legacy of his own. Bob restored the 'magic' to Woolaroc, including the renovation of the museum, the creation of a new state of the art playground and the soon to open Welcome Center. In addition, it was his vision that led the Frank Phillips Foundation to take over the ownership of the Frank Phillips Home in December, 2017."

According to Fraser, "while it is difficult to step away from something that I have loved for so much of my life, it is made much easier knowing that someone of Kevin's caliber is stepping in. I am convinced that with his leadership and entrepreneurial talent, he will make Woolaroc and The Frank Phillips Home even better that they are today. I am confident in the future of these two treasures and the future of Bartlesville and I welcome handing over the keys to the 'magic' to Kevin, knowing that they are in good hands."