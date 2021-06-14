Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Local and long-distance phone and internet service for the Washington County Health Department was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. The agreement between Washington CHD and VIP Voice Services included governmental entities addendum, service terms and conditions for appendix reference, and internet terms and conditions. The cost of the services per month is $585.

Two bids were open for the Washington County Election Board later in the meeting. This was for ballot printing purposes for the Election Board. Royal Printing Company was awarded the bid as they had the lowest bid amount compared to Midwest Printing Company.

The Washington County Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation report fo the month of May was also approved by the Washington County Commissioners. The end balance was $34,881.14.

Lastly, the Commissioners approved to dispose of a 2001 Dodge in Washington County District 1. The item was sold.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. They will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.