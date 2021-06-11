Posted: Jun 11, 2021 8:45 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 8:58 PM

Garrett Giles

An Ochelata teenager is in critical condition following a collision on Friday evening.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the two vehicle accident occurred along North 3950 Road north of Ochelata. The juvenile, 17, was southbound in a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice when the vehicle went left of center for unknown reasons, striking a 2003 Cadillac Escalade head on. The Cadillac was driven by 38-year-old Kyle Martin of Ochelata.

The teen was pinned for 26 minutes before he was transported by Air Evac to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with critical head and trunk internal injuries. The other driver was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

OHP states that the condition of both drivers was "apparently normal." The teen was not wearing a seatbelt.

The scene was investigated by Trooper Randall Cordero #405. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oglesby Fire Department, Ochelata Fire Department, Bartlesville EMS, and Air Evac assisted OHP.