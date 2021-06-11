Posted: Jun 11, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

Two Washington County men were indicted by a federal grand jury as announces by the United States Attorney office on Friday. Both were charged with crimes commitment in Indian County in 2020.

29-year-old Blaine Joseph Adams of Dewey was indicted on counts of child abuse and child neglect. KWON reported in September 2020 that Adams was arrested after allegedly abusing a six-week-old baby. He claimed the child fell out of his arms and hit the bathtub. Medical examinations of the child show that swelling on her lips came from a possible brain bleed. She also had bruising on her face and legs.

25-year-old Caleb Witte of Bartlesville was indicted on four counts stemming from multiple sexual abuse incidents with a 15-year-old girl. A court affidavit stated that these instances of statutory rape took place from June 1st, 2020 to Nov. 11th, 2020.

Both men were originally charged in Washington County but based on jurisdiction the cases were transferred to federal court.