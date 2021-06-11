Posted: Jun 11, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 11:05 AM

Members of Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX (30) through the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce graduated on Thursday night. This took place during the 117th Chamber Awards & Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Class President Laura Gorman gave an update on the projects being put on by the graduating class. Gorman said they decided to fundraise for, and build, a backyard deck for the Youth & Family Service's Emergency Youth Shelter. She said the project will provide a glimpse of life that many of us experienced in out own families.

Gorman said Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX raised $12,000 in 24 hours to finance the project in its entirety.

The backyard deck project is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 11. Once construction is complete, Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX will commemorate the deck in honor of Zachary Barnes, the son of a classmate that passed unexpectedly during their sessions together.

Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX wanted to do a long-term project, too. As a result, they've partnered with Paths to Independence (PTI) to grow the school's job training program into a self-sustaining one.

Gorman said PTI's job training program is currently facilitated through a volunteer curbside recycling service. She said the program provides a structured work environment for all individuals of all spectrum levels while providing an opportunity to develop life skills, communication and work experience to faciliate the transition into adulthood and independence.

Class XXX's initiatives include funding for operation materials such as recycling bins and vehicles for collections, generating community awareness of their program, and increasing household utilization by the end of 2022. She said they've established the framework to help on this front.