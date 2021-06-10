Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 3:28 PM

Max Gross

OU topped Florida State 5-1 in the deciding game three of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday afternoon. The Sooners started off early with solo home runs from Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman early in the game. Up 3-1, Coleman brought home two more runs on a big 5th inning double. Here’s how it sounded on ESPN.

Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game to seal the title. The left-hander surrendered just two hits in the circle all day long. She recorded the final out to clinch the national title.

The Sooners completed a tremendous turnaround after dropping their opening game in the WCWS against James Madison. OU also fell in game one of the final series on Tuesday. This marks Oklahoma’s fifth softball national championship in school history and the third Sooners title in the last five tournaments.