Posted: Jun 10, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

In the midst of all of the excitement taking place in downtown Pawhuska, Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy received a phone call over the weekend regarding trash being dumped at Lake Pawhuska. This has been an ongoing problem, and one that Hennesy wants to fix.

Hennesy also said it is important to properly secure that area with a combination code lock, which will allow emergency personnel to quickly access the coves.