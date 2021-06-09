Posted: Jun 09, 2021 4:54 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 4:54 PM

Osage County deputies have cleared the scene after having been in a standoff with a Sand Springs man since Wednesday morning.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says that officers were dispatched to a neighborhood off of Highway 97 near Sand Springs on Wednesday morning after someone called about a family member having a mental health crisis.

Virden says they attempted to make contact with the man inside the home, as they had reason to believe there were weapons inside. As of 4 p.m., the man had done nothing that would warrant an arrest and no firearms had been pointed at law enforcement officers.