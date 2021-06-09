Posted: Jun 09, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska summer reading program started two weeks ago and it has been off to a great start with people helping from both in and outside of town. The first week featured a petting zoo in which 30 kids attended and last week's entertainment was a blast as well, as Library Director Yvonne Rose details.

The summer reading program is a six week program running through Wednesday, June 30th taking place at the Pawhuska Public Library. For more information, call 918-287-3989.