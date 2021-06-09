Posted: Jun 09, 2021 3:15 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A reserve deputy with Collinsville Police Department was one of two men who died in a fatal traffic accident near Afton on Monday. Our news partners with the News on 6 report that Officials said 48-year-old Douglas Goodner, a current Reserve Officer with the Collinsville Department, and 59-year-old William McWhirt were killed in a two-vehicle accident just northwest of Afton around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Goodner was not on duty at the time on the accident. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states that the two men were pinned in the vehicle for 45 minutes. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. A third person in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital in fair condition. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Goodner spent eight years with the Collinsville Police Department before being deployed to Afghanistan. He had been a reserve officer for the past two years.