Posted: Jun 09, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County court on Wednesday facing charges of domestic abuse, obstructing an officer, possession of CDS and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

A probable cause affidavit states that early Tuesday morning, officers had Isaac Michael Costello detained at 205 SE Elmhurst Ave. in Bartlesville because Costello was trying to obstruct them as the officers were attempting to conduct an investigation. Costello wasn't following commands and he was also throwing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia out of the passengers side window.

During the investigation, an officer spoke with the alleged victim who said she had been hit by Costello around her right eye. The officer observed swelling in that area and the victim went on to say that the defendant hit her on the left side of her head by her ear. The officer noticed an injury consistent with the one the victim described in that area as well.

When setting Costello's bond, Assistant District Attorney Will Drake recommended that his bond be set at $50,000, as it is Drake's belief that Costello is a danger to the public. Costello currently has four other pending cases, including robbery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a protective that was filed against him. Costello is due back in court on Wednesday, June 23rd.