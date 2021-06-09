Posted: Jun 09, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey is still waiting for the title for a fire truck they received in a trade from the City of Caney back in March 2020.

Earlier in 2020, the Dewey City Council approved a resolution to surplus Dewey Fire's 1993 GMC truck. The Council approved to trade the vehicle for a 1990 Harsco Cargo truck (pictured). This is a five-ton, 6-by-6 vehicle Dewey Fire had been interested in from Caney since November 2019.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the truck they acquired is a military truck, and they do not come with a title.Trease said they were looking to receive an original letter from the Kansas Forestry Department from Caney, but that it was not something that would be recognized by the State of Oklahoma. He said they're still working with the State of Oklahoma to get a title for the vehicle.

Trease said the City of Dewey hired someone to build a title for the tanker. He said they've worked really hard to get a title for the vehicle, but there has been plenty of obstacles.

The other struggle is that the City of Dewey and the City of Caney both had different fire chiefs at the time the trade was made in 2020. The coronavirus hit at the same time this was going down.

The truck has been in possession of the Dewey Fire Department the entire time, but they haven't been able to drive it because they do not have a title or insurance for it quite yet. While this seems like a bad deal, Trease said the truck they received has more value than the truck they traded off. He said they may look to surplus the truck when they have the ability to do so.

Trease said the Dewey Fire Department has talked about building their own tanker, however, nothing is set in stone at this time.