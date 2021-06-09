Posted: Jun 09, 2021 9:11 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation recently awarded over $157,000 in grants and scholarships as part of its annual spring activities. Ten local non-profit organizations received almost $35,000 combined while 29 area high school seniors received over $122,000 to assist with their higher education expenses.

Grants were awarded from the Service League Fund, which supports programs and services for youth, and the Fund for Bartlesville, which supports innovative proposals for programs, new initiatives, and capacity building.

“We enjoy working with local non-profits to help them with special programs and projects at different times of the year,” said BCF Executive Director Mike Wilt. “Through the power of together, we are able to strengthen the Bartlesville community.”

Another round of grant applications and awards is scheduled for the fall.

Over 105 applications were received for 16 different scholarships plus 24 offered by the Jane Phillips Medical Center Auxiliary.

“Our scholarship committee is dedicated and diligent in carrying out its task of reviewing and rating every application we receive,” said BCF Director of Operations Laura Jensen. “It is definitely a commitment of time and effort. But, in the end, we are making a real difference in the lives of so many.”

Founded as the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 1998 and incorporated as the Bartlesville Community Foundation in 2001, the BCF strives to be the premier organization to help everyone succeed in their philanthropic work through endowed funds, grant making, and programs. In 2020, the BCF’s community impact totaled over $2.1 million.

For more information, contact the BCF at 918-337-2287 or log onto bartlesvillcf.org.