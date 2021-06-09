Posted: Jun 09, 2021 9:11 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

It's official: The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club's Freedom Fest is on and it will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4th.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONECTION on Wednesday, Kiwanians and Freedom Fest Co-Chairs Karen Wilson and Julia May announced that the Fourth of July celebration will kick-off ar Sooner Park with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m.

The food vendors and festivities are scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 o'clock.

Karen and Julie said the fun will all lead up to the fireworks at 9:30.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event on 100.1 KYFM