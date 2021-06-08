Posted: Jun 08, 2021 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will hold groundbreaking ceremonies next Tuesday for the two casinos that are set to open in 2022. One of the casinos is being constructed no more than two miles west of Bartlesville on Highway 60 and the other is being built at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 99 in Pawhuska.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Bartlesville will begin at 10 a.m. and the event in Pawhuska will take place at noon. If you would like to attend, send an RSVP to kasi.stumpff@osagecasino.com