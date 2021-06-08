Posted: Jun 08, 2021 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has announced that Freedom Fest will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4.

The Fourth of July celebration will kick-off with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m. Food vendors and festivities are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 o'clock.

All that will lead up to the fireworks at 9:30.

We will have more on the celebration from Kiwanis Club as the holiday approaches.