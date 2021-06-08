Posted: Jun 08, 2021 12:55 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-ins on Thursday, June 10th, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Madison Middle School.

No appointment is needed to be inoculated. Madison - the former site of the Mid-High and Sooner High School - is located at 5900 Baylor Drive in Bartlesville.

This event will not appear in the state vaccination portal. Both Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be available. Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up, but note that those of ages 12 through 17 must have a parent of legal guardian present of a consent form filled out in advancce.

If you have questions, you can call Washington CHD at 918.335.3005.