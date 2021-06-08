Posted: Jun 08, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

Building bridges bewteen the citizens and law enforcement is what the Washington County Community Council does best. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, John Werts and Sheriff Scott Owen talked about the organization.

The Washington County Community Council was set up due to the divided lines between law enforcement officials and the communities themselves. It is the Council’s hope that this will help bring the community together with law enforcement.

On COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Werts talked about the importance of watching out for our neighbors and ourselves. He encouraged listeners to invest in security cameras and security systems.